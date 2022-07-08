Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Eliud Kipchoge won the Tokyo Marathon in March in a time of two hours two minutes 40 seconds

Double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge win run the Berlin Marathon in September, aiming for a record-equalling fourth win.

The 37-year-old Kenyan's last competitive outing was in Tokyo in March, when he won in the fourth-quickest time in history.

Last August in Japan, he became only the third person to defend an Olympic marathon title.

Berlin - one of the fastest marathons - takes place on 25 September.

Kipchoge, who made his debut in Berlin in 2013, won in 2015 and 2017 and set a world record of two hours one minute 39 seconds on his most recent appearance in 2018.

Ethiopia great Haile Gebrselassie has won in Berlin a record four times.

"Berlin is the fastest course - it's where a human being can showcase its potential to push the limits," Kipchoge said.

He has won 14 of 16 marathons in his career, including two Olympic gold medals and nine other major titles.

Kenya will be represented by Lawrence Cherono, Geoffrey Kamworor and Barnabas Kiptum in the marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, which begin next week.