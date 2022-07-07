Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Afi Woedikou (left) netted to help Togo pick up a point against Cameroon

Togo manager Kai Tomety has praised the "desire" and "rage" of his players after holding Cameroon to a 1-1 draw at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Togo are making their debut at the tournament, and the result in Casablanca on Wednesday provided the country's first ever point at the finals.

Afi Woedikou capitalised on a foul by goalkeeper Ange Bawou to put the West Africans ahead from the penalty spot just before the half hour mark.

However, Estelle Johnson levelled for the Indomitable Lionesses ten minutes later when she headed home Gabrielle Onguene's viciously whipped and dipping free-kick from the left.

"The girls played a very good match, unlike the first match where we failed to do that." Tomety said, reflecting also on their opening 4-1 defeat by Tunisia.

"They rediscovered their desire and rage. We knew how to cancel out the Cameroonians' attacks and fought hard in midfield, which favoured us."

Cameroon spurned the best chance from open play when Catherine Mbengono skied her shot after being put clean through on goal.

Togo remain bottom of Group B, while Cameroon sit nervously in third with just two draws to their name.

Zambia out 'to convince the world'

Zambia know a point in their final Group B game against Togo will secure a place in the quarter-finals

Earlier at the Stade Mohammed V, Zambia netted an injury time winner to beat Tunisia 1-0 and claim top spot in Group B.

Substitute Avell Chitundu poked home the only goal as she stretched to meet Grace Chanda's knock-down from Martha Tembo's deep free-kick.

Zambia had missed the chance to break the deadlock from the penalty spot in the first half after Siomala Mapepa was brought down by Rania Aouina, as Lubandji Ochumba blazed over the bar.

Although the win pushes Zambia to the summit of the group on four points, the goal was also their first of the tournament after beginning their WAFCON campaign with a 0-0 draw against Cameroon.

Coach Bruce Mwape was again asked about the absence of striker Barbra Banda, who is sidelined because of gender eligibility issues and the effect that has on his team.

"To me it is not a lack of confidence and Babra is nothing to do with this game," said Mwape.

"We played a lot of games without Babra so for people to start thinking maybe if we had her in the team we could have scored so many goals... it doesn't actually happen like that.

"So the 1-0, to me, it's actually a great result. I'm feeling pretty good with that.

"Most of them are new players and they are playing this tournament for the first time.

"I still believe they are here to deliver and to convince the world that we can still play. The players are young, they are also very good and, if anything, this is a team of the future."