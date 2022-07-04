Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Trezeguet scored six goals in 13 outings during a loan spell at Istanbul Basaksehir last season

Turkish Super Lig champions Trabzonspor have signed Egypt forward Trezeguet from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of last season in Turkey with top-flight side Istanbul Basaksehir.

Trezeguet scored nine goals in 64 appearances for Villa after joining the Premier League club from Kasimpasa in 2019.

The former Al Ahly youngster helped Villa survive relegation in his debut season and guided them to the 2020 Carabao Cup final after scoring a last-minute winner against Leicester City in the semi-finals.

He has won 57 caps for his country, and featured in all seven of their games at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon earlier this year as the Pharaohs finished runners-up.

The length of Trezeguet's contract has not been disclosed.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.