Portuguese coach Ricardo Soares led Gil Vicente to a fifth-placed finish in Portugal's Primeira Liga

Egyptian giants Al Ahly have appointed Portuguese Ricardo Soares as the club's new coach to replace South African Pitso Mosimane.

The 47-year-old has signed a two-year deal and takes charge for the rest of this season - which includes the final 14 matches in the Egyptian Premier League.

Soares arrives in Cairo after two years with Portuguese top-flight club Gil Vicente, who he led to fifth place in 2021-22.

His first match in charge of Al Ahly is set to be an Egypt Cup semi-final against Petrojet, which comes of the back of a shock 3-2 loss to Smouha in the league on Wednesday.

Ahly, who were runners-up to arch-rivals Zamalek last season, are currently third in the table with 44 points after 20 games.

The Red Devils are currently seven points behind leaders Zamalek but they do have three games in hand.

Sami Komsan, who has been in caretaker charge of Al Ahly since Mosimane's departure on 13 June, will continue as an assistant to Soares after leading the team to Egypt Cup semis and two league wins in four games.

Before managing Gil Vicente, Soares had spent the majority of his playing and coaching career in the lower tiers in Portugal.