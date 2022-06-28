Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Wahbi Khazri has scored 24 goals in 68 outings for Tunisia

Tunisia international Wahbi Khazri has joined French Ligue 1 side Montpellier on a free transfer from relegated Saint-Etienne.

The 31-year-old forward scored 37 goals in 114 appearances for the club after joining from Sunderland in 2018.

However, he could not help Saint-Etienne extend their 18-year stay in the top flight as they were beaten in a play-off by Auxerre on penalties.

Khazri has won 68 caps for Tunisia and captained the side at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, but he missed the 2022 World Cup play-off win over Mali in March because of injury.

"It's a new challenge," he told the Montpellier website.

"I think I needed it and now I look to help the club grow, achieve its goals and give my best."

Khazri has previously had spells in France with Bastia, Bordeaux and Rennes.

