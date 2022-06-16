Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Ehab Galal (right) joined Egypt from Cairo-based club Pyramids

The Egyptian Football Association has sacked Ehab Galal as coach after just three games in charge of the national team.

Galal, 54, replaced Carlos Queiroz in April after the Pharaohs failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

But he was dismissed after a shock 2-0 defeat to Ethiopia in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and 4-1 friendly loss against South Korea.

EFA board member Hazem Emam said they will look to appoint a foreign coach.

Galal was appointed by Egypt after a season at Cairo-based Pyramids and previously managed several other club sides including Zamalek, El Masry, and Al Ahly Tripoli.

In his first match in charge in June, Egypt claimed a late 1-0 win over Guinea in a Nations Cup qualifier.

But the two losses - both missed by their captain and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah through injury - proved costly for Galal.

Emam said the EFA was "in talks with several foreign coaches" and will also bring in a technical director.

"I would like to thank coach Ehab Galal, a very respectful man, who has worked under some tough circumstances," he added. "I want to apologise to him, but sometimes the pressure is too much and we saw it would be better for everyone to change."

Queiroz, the former Portugal and Iran coach and assistant manager to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, had led the record seven-time African champions to the final of the Nations Cup in February in Cameroon, where they were beaten on penalties by Senegal.

Egypt then lost to the same opposition - again in a spot-kick shootout - in Africa's play-offs for the World Cup in Qatar.