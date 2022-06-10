Tunisia win as Ghana lose at Kirin Cup

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Issam Jebali scored Tunisia's second in a 2-0 win over Chile at the Kirin Cup

Tunisia enjoyed a 2-0 win over Chile but Ghana were thrashed 4-1 by hosts Japan in the Kirin Cup friendly tournament on Friday.

All four sides are using the event to prepare for the World Cup which kicks off in Qatar in November.

The results mean that Tunisia will play Japan in the final while Ghana take on Chile in the third-place play off game, with both matches being played on Tuesday.

Ali Abdi, who plays for Caen in France, gave Tunisia the lead just before half-time and Denmark-based Issam Jebali sealed the win in the 89th minute.

It was a third game in eight days for the Carthage Eagles after a goalless draw with Botswana on Sunday and a 4-0 win over Equatorial Guinea three days earlier in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Japan dominated from the start against Ghana and took the lead in the 29th minute when Miki Yamane started and finished a passing move on the edge of the area.

But then in the 44th-minute an error from Yamane allowed Ghana back into the game.

The fullback's pass across the face of his own penalty area was intercepted by Christopher Antwi-Adjei and his layoff to Jordan Ayew was fired into the top corner.

Japan were back in front before the halftime whistle when Kaoru Mitoma's curling ball from the left missed the out-stretched boot of the sliding Doan but still beat Lawrence Ati-Zigi, in the Ghana goal.

Mitoma, who is contracted to Premier League side Brighton but spent last season on loan with Belgium's Union SG, unlocked the Ghana defence again 17 minutes from time when he turned Daniel Amartey before presenting Kubo with a straight forward conversion.

Substitute Junya Ito then set up Daizen Maeda, who had also come off the the bench, to slide in to score the fourth eight minutes from time.

The Black Stars were playing their third game in nine days after beginning their 2023 Nations Cup qualifying campaign last Wednesday with a 3-0 win over Madagascar and a 1-1 draw with Central African Republic four days later.