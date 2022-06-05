Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Ajax's Mohammed Kudus gave Ghana the lead before the CAR fought back to draw 1-1

Ghana and Tunisia both had to settle for draws away from home in qualifying for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Tunisia were held goalless in Botswana while Ghana drew 1-1 against Central African Republic, in a match played in Angola due to a lack of suitable stadiums in CAR.

Elsewhere on Sunday Malawi managed to hold on for a 2-1 win over visiting Ethiopia while Madagascar and Angola ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

The results mean that Ghana and Angola both have four points in Group E while CAR and Madagascar have a point each, with all four sides now having played twice.

Ghana, who beat Madagascar 3-0 in their first group game, took the lead over CAR in the 17th minute through Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

CAR fought back just before the break as Karl Namnganda, who plays in the fourth tier of French football, scored an equaliser.

In Antananarivo it was Njiva Rakotoharimalala who gave Madagascar the lead after 36 minutes with Qatar-based Gelson Dala levelling things up before the break for Angola.

Tunisia had also won their opening Group J game with a comfortable 4-0 win over Equatorial Guinea but they could not find a way past hosts Botswana in Francistown.

The draw gives the Zebras their first point of the qualifying campaign after a 1-0 loss in Libya and means Tunisia have four points.

The second round of Group J matches will be completed on Monday as Equatorial Guinea host Libya in Malabo.

While some teams have already played two 2023 group-stage qualifiers Malawi began their campaign on Sunday with a 2-1 win over Ethiopia in Lilongwe.

Malawi led the Group D game 2-0 at half-time thanks to two penalties from striker Gabadinho Mhango, Ethiopia's goal also came from a spot-kick which was converted by Abubeker Nasir.

The other Group D game kicks off at 1900GMT when Egypt host Guinea in Cairo, with Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita set to face each other.

Upcoming Group D and J qualifiers

Monday, 6 June

Equatorial Guinea v Libya (Malabo, 19:00) - Group J

Thursday, 9 June

Ethiopia v Egypt (Lilongwe, 16:00) - Group D

Guinea v Malawi (Conakry, 19:00) - Group D

All kick-off times in GMT.