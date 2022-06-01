Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Cameroonian Joel Embiid played 10 postseason games for the Philadelphia 76ers despite finger and eye injuries

Cameroonian basketball star Joel Embiid has undergone surgery but is expected to be fit for pre-season training with his NBA team the Philadelphia 76ers.

Embiid played in the postseason with a torn ligament in his right thumb, an injury first listed during Philadelphia's first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors.

He played a total of 10 postseason games, before the 76ers were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semi-finals by the Miami Heat, despite being hampered by the finger injuries as well as a fractured right orbital bone sustained in the playoffs.

The 28-year-old, who also had surgery on his left index finger, led the NBA in scoring last season with 30.6 points per game

Embiid is a four-time All-NBA selection and a five-time All-Star. He was a finalist for league MVP, an award that went to Denver's Nikola Jokic for the second straight year.