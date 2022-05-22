Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Zamalek head into the BAL semi-finals on Wednesday with a perfect record in the competition

Defending champions Zamalek booked their place in the Basketball Africa League play-off semi-finals as three sides from the Nile Conference won their last-eight ties in Rwanda over the weekend.

Zamalek beat Guinean outfit Seydou Legacy Athletique Club (SLAC) 66-49 in Kigali on Sunday, and the Egyptian club have now won all 12 of their matches in the competition's history.

"We don't underestimate anybody," Zamalek's Filipino-American guard Mikhael McKinney said.

"We come out to win every game, and that's what we are going in the next game and move on to the finals."

Elsewhere Cameroon's Forces Armees et Police (FAP) upset hosts Rwanda Energy Group 66-63, while US Monastir and Petro de Luanda both progressed from their ties.

Tunisia's US Monastir defeated South Africa's Cape Town Tigers 106-67 and Angolan side Petro saw off AS Sale of Morocco 102-89.

Zamalek will face US Monastir, who they beat in the BAL final last year to win the inaugural title, in the semi-finals on Wednesday after Petro take on FAP.

Monastir are the only side from the Sahara Conference - which was played in March, a month before the Nile Conference - to reach the last four.

BAL 2022 play-off schedule

Quarter-finals:

REG (Rwanda) 63-66 FAP (Cameroon)

AS Sale (Morocco) 89-102 Petro Atletico (Angola)

Zamalek (Egypt) 66-49 SLAC (Guinea)

Cape Town Tigers (South Africa) 67-106 US Monastir (Tunisia)

Semi-finals:

Petro de Luanda v FAP - Wednesday, 25 May (1600 GMT).

US Monastir v Zamalek - Wednesday, 25 May (1930 GMT).

Third-place play-off: Friday, 27 May (1600 GMT).

Final: Saturday, 28 May (1600 GMT).