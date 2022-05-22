Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Yassine 'Bono' Bounou joined Sevilla from Girona on a permanent deal in 2020 after a successful loan spell

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who is also known simply as Bono, has become the first player from Sevilla to win La Liga's Zamora Trophy.

This award is given to the keeper - who must have played a minimum of 60 minutes in at least 28 matches - with the lowest goals-to-games ratio in Spain's top flight.

Bounou, 31, conceded just 24 goals in 31 appearances to give him a ratio of 0.77 goals per game which saw him finish ahead of of Real Madrid's Thibault Courtois.

The Belgian, who helped his side win the La Liga title, let in 29 goals in his 36 matches to give him a ratio of 0.81.

"I would like to congratulate Yassine Bounou. He's a very good friend of mine. Congratulations to him for the Zamora trophy," Courtois said.

Bounou becomes the second African goalkeeper to win the award after the Cameroon's Jacques Songo'o, who took the crown at the end of the 1996-97 season with Deportivo La Coruna.

The Moroccan succeeds Slovenia and Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, who won last season after conceding 25 times in 38 games,

Bounou has won 40 international caps and is expected to be his country's first choice at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The Zamora Trophy was established by Spanish newspaper Marca 1958 and is named after former Spain goalkeeper Ricardo Zamora.