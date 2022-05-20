Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

South Africa's Orlando Pirates and RS Berkane of Morocco clashed in Uyo, south-eastern Nigeria

Morocco's Renaissance Berkane claimed their second Caf Confederation Cup title in two years as South African giants Orlando Pirates suffered an agonising penalty shoot-out defeat in Uyo, Nigeria.

Berkane keeper Hamza Hamiani Akbi saved Thembinkosi Lorch's spot-kick - Pirates' second - while the Moroccans were flawless in their execution, scoring all five after the game had finished 1-1 after extra time.

Lorch, who dramatically levelled for Pirates in the 117th minute after Youssef El Fahli had put the North Africans ahead from the spot seven minutes into extra time, was consoled by team-mates after his decisive miss.

Pirates were on top for large spells but failed to make their dominance count, with Hamiani producing three brilliant saves to stop the Buccaneers.

Berkane previously won the Confederation Cup in 2020, having finished runners-up a year earlier.

More to follow.