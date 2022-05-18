Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Mouctar Diakhaby joined Spanish La Liga side Valencia from Lyons in 2018

Guinea have included former France youth international Mouctar Diakhaby in their 23-man squad for next month's 2023 Africa Cup Nations qualifiers against Egypt and Malawi.

The 25-year-old defender, who plays in Spain, represented France from under-19 to under-21 level before switching allegiances to the country of his parents in March.

The French-born player is joined in the squad by his Valencia team-mate Ilaix Moriba, who himself swapped allegiances from Spain in November.

After receiving clearance from world governing body Fifa, Syli Nationale coach Kaba Diawara named Diakhaby in his latest squad.

Guinea travel to face Egypt for their Group D opener on 5 June before hosting Malawi four days later.

Established international Naby Keita of Liverpool leads a cast of notable inclusions like Issiaga Sylla, Amadou Diawara and Mohamed Bayo.

Brentford defender Julian Jeanvier is handed a recall after making his last appearance in November 2019.

The quartet of Bafode Dansoko, Serhou Guirassy, Antoine Conte and Sekou Oumar Sylla have a chance to make their competitive debut after featuring in March's friendly draw against South Africa.

Notable omissions include Florentin Pogba, Francois Kamano, Morlaye Sylla and Mady Camara.

Ethiopia complete the line-up in Group D as Guinea aim to return to the continental showpiece under Diawara.

The former Arsenal player retained his role as coach of Guinea in March despite the country's football federation (Feguifoot) earlier relieving the technical teams of all its national sides of their jobs.

Feguifoot's normalisation committee, keen to get another manager for the team, had a change of heart in April by confirming that Diawara will remain in the role. external-link

Under Diawara the Syli Nationale reached the last 16 of the 2021 Nations Cup in Cameroon, where they lost 1-0 to The Gambia.

Guinea squad to face Egypt and Malawi

Goalkeepers: Ibrahima Kone (Hibernians, Malta), Moussa Camara (Horoya), Bangaly Sylla (St Etienne, France)

Defenders: Antoine Conte (Universitatea Craiova, Romania) Julian Jenvier (Brentford, England), Mohammed Ali Camara (Young Boys, Switzerland), Saidou Sow (St Etienne, France), Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia, Spain), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse, France), Sekou Oumar Sylla (Cambuur, Netherlands).

Midfielders: Amadou Diawara (Roma, Italy), Mory Konate (Sint-Truidense, Belgium), Ibrahima Cisse (Seraing, Belgium), Ilaix Moriba (Valencia, Spain), Seydouba Cisse (Leganes, Spain), Aguibou Camara (Olympiakos, Greece), Naby Keita (Liverpool, England).

Forwards: Alkhaly Momo Cisse (Wisla Krakow, Poland), Morgan Guilavogui (Paris FC, France), Thierno Barry (Tenerife, France), Bafode Dansoko (KMSK Deinze, Belgium), Mohamed Bayo (Clermont, France), Serhou Guirassy (Rennes, France).