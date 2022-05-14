Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Mohamed Sherif netted Al Ahly's injury-time equaliser against Entente Setif on Saturday

Al Ahly saw off Entente Setif 6-2 on aggregate to set up an African Champions League final showdown against Wydad Casablanca.

Egyptian giants Ahly had won the first leg of their last-four tie 4-0, and secured a 2-2 draw in Algeria on Saturday to progress.

The Cairo club will bid for an unprecedented third straight title - and a record-extending 11th overall triumph - against Wydad on Monday, 30 May.

The final is due to be played in Morocco, but Al Ahly have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the choice of venue.

Ahly made a fast start in the return leg of their semi-final when Ahmed Abdel Kader scored in just the second minute following a slick passing move.

But Entente Setif equalised just before the break in Algiers through Ahmed Kendouci's close-range shot and the hosts looked on course for a consolation win when a rasping shot from Riad Benayad put them 2-1 up just after the hour mark.

However, Mohamed Sherif squeezed the ball home in stoppage time to level for the Egyptian side.

Two-time winners Wydad booked their place in the final on Friday, with a 1-1 home draw against Petro Atletico which completed a 4-2 win on aggregate.

Row over final venue

Al Ahly are looking to get the venue of the final changed, with the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca set to host the match.

A one-off final format was introduced in 2020 and Ahly argue the decision by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to award the game to Morocco "violates laws and regulations" and will give Wydad home advantage.

Caf insists the North Africans were the only candidates to host the match after Senegal, the other bidder, withdrew from the running.

Morocco also hosted last year's final, when Ahly beat Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca to secure their 10th Champions League.

Wydad's most recent triumph in the competition was in 2017 - when they beat Al Ahly 2-1 in a two-legged encounter.

Caf says talks are under way to revert to the previous home-and-away format for future finals.