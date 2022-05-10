Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

The African Champions League final will be played in Morocco on 30 May after Senegal withdrew its bid to host the game.

The Confederation of African Football's (Caf) announcement came a day after Champions League semi-finalists Al Ahly asked for the match to played at a neutral venue.

The Egyptian reigning champions hold a 4-0 advantage over Algeria's Entente Setif after the first leg of the semi-final.

Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca lead Petro Atletico of Angola 3-1 after the opening leg of their final-four tie.

The exact venue for the match has not been announced yet.

Caf also added that it is also discussing reverting to the old two-legged home and away format for the final.

The decision to make the final a single match was taken by the previous Caf leadership in July 2019.