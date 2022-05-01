Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

South Africa were crowned Africa Women's Rugby Sevens champions on Saturday in Tunisia with a narrow 14-15 win over Madagascar.

The result means that not only did South Africa successfully defend their title they also qualified for July's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

With South Africa having automatically qualified for September's Rugby Sevens World Cup as hosts it means runners-up Madagascar earned a place at the global event.

It will be a first ever appearance Madagascar at the Rugby Sevens World Cup while South Africa have played all three previous women's tournaments, with a best finish of 4th at the inaugural event in in 2009.

Hosts Tunisia, who lost 31-0 to South Africa in the semi-finals, grabbed third place with a 17-15 win over Uganda.

The Ugandans, aiming to emulate their male counterparts who won the African title a week earlier on home soil, lost narrowly 17-15 to Madagascar after extra time in the other semi-final.