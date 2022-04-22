Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Hubert Velud was sacked by Sudan after losing all three group games at last year's Fifa Arab Cup

Former Togo and Sudan boss Hubert Velud has been appointed as the new coach of Burkina Faso on a two-year-deal.

The 62-year-old Frenchman led Sudan to qualification for the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, but was sacked before the tournament following a poor showing at last year's Fifa Arab Cup.

Velud replaces Kamou Malo, who was relieved of his duties despite guiding Burkina Faso to the semi-finals at the Nations Cup in Cameroon earlier this year.

The West Africans lost the third-placed play-off against the hosts, having led 3-0 with 20 minutes remaining.

Burkina Faso's football federation (FBF) said it had received 64 applications to succeed Malo, and interviewed six candidates.

The FBF said it had been looking for "experience, competence and charisma" during the interview process.

Velud managed Togo between 2009 and 2010, and was on the team coach when the squad was ambushed by a machine gun attack ahead of the 2010 Nations Cup in Angola.

He has had a varied career as a club manager in Africa, winning the Algerian championship with Entente Setif in 2013 and then in 2014 with USM Alger, as well as the league title and Caf Confederation Cup in 2016 with DR Congo club TP Mazembe.

Having begun coaching in his native France, Velud has worked exclusively in Africa since 2011, barring a stint in Kuwait in 2018.

His first competitive matches with Burkina Faso will be qualifiers for the 2023 Nations Cup in Ivory Coast, which begin in the international window from 30 May to 14 June.

The Stallions have been drawn in Group B alongside his former charges Togo, Cape Verde, and Eswatini.