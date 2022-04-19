Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Defending Basketball Africa League (BAL) champions Zamalek of Egypt beat Cameroon's FAP 77-63 to end the Nile Conference qualifying unbeaten.

Tuesday's win in Egypt means Zamalek finish top of the table and qualify for the finals in Rwanda next month.

Zamalek's Dominican-American player Edgar Sosa was named as the game's Most Valuable Player as he finished top scorer with 27 points.

In the quarter-finals Zamakek will face Guinea's Seydou Legacy Athlétique Club, who finished fourth in the Sahara Conference qualifying in Senegal in March.

The victory means that Zamalek have won every BAL match they have ever played, after they were victorious in all six outings at the inaugural tournament last year.

The loss means that FAP finish fourth overall in Egypt and in the last eight will face REG from Rwanda, who topped the Sahara Conference.

Earlier on Tuesday DR Congo's BC Espoir Fukash won their final game of the tournament by beating South Africa's Cape Town Tigers 96-92.

Despite the loss Cape Town Tigers finished third in the table and progress to the quarter-finals where they will play last year's BAL runners-up US Monastir of Tunisia.

Angolan side Petro Atletico clinched second place in the Nile Conference and they will face Morocco's AS Sale, coached by Australian Liz Mills, in the quarter-finals.

Quarter-final line-up:

REG (Rwanda) v FAP (Cameroon) AS Sale (Morocco) v Petro Atletico (Angola) Zamalek (Egypt) v SLAC (Guinea) Cape Town Tigers (South Africa) v US Monastir (Tunisia)

Semi-finals: