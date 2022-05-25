Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Otto Addo spent six years as a player with Borussia Dortmund and rejoined the club as a coach in 2019

Ghana have agreed a deal for Otto Addo to remain as head coach of the Black Stars, while Chris Hughton will continue as technical advisor.

In March Addo guided Ghana to qualification for the 2022 World Cup, beating fierce West African rivals Nigeria on the away goals rule after a 1-1 draw in Abuja.

Addo, who also has a role with German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, was placed in interim charge of the national side in February following the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac after a group-stage exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 46-year-old worked alongside former Newcastle and Brighton & Hove Albion boss Hughton, who joined the Ghana Football Association after Rajevac's departure.

Hughton, 63, will help the squad prepare for the World Cup in Qatar, with George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani serving as Addo's assistants.

The quartet's deals will expire at the end of December.

"Before the qualification games I knew of Otto, his history and where he worked - but I didn't know him personally," Hughton told BBC Sport Africa.

"I knew he was well-thought of and has had a good football education. He is at Dortmund, which is a very forward-thinking club and he is part of the processes there.

"We have got on very well and are having regular conversations now."

Hughton says his role will be to support Addo and his staff and "take the pressure" off the technical team.

"I know the balance," Hughton said.

"I will be involved in lots of the dialogue with the technical staff but with regards to squad, team selection and tactics, I know that is the responsibility of the coach. Any way I can help him and support him in that, I will do."

Addo spent his entire playing career in Germany but won 15 international caps for Ghana, featuring at the 2006 World Cup.

Ghana have been drawn to face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H at the World Cup finals later this year.