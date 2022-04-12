Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Ehab Galal's first task will be to guide Egypt to qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt have appointed Ehab Galal as the new national coach of the Pharaohs, succeeding Carlos Queiroz.

Galal, 54, has been in charge of big-spending Pyramids since September, guiding the Cairo-based outfit to the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Queiroz only joined Egypt last September but parted ways with the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) after failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup last month.

The North Africans missed out on a place in Qatar after being beaten by Senegal on penalties - having also lost the Africa Cup of Nations final in February to the same opposition on spot-kicks.

Galal, who leaves Pyramids third in the Egyptian league, has managed several club sides including Zamalek, El Masry, El Makkasa, Ismaily and Al Ahly Tripoli.

Record seven-time African champions Egypt await the 2023 Nations Cup qualifying group draw, which will take place on Tuesday, 19 April.