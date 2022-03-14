Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Two goals from Tiago Azulao and one from Erico Casto gave Petro de Luanda a convincing win over fellow Angolans Sagrada Esperanca

Petro de Luanda's players have done a "remarkable job" to reach the quarter-finals of the African Champions League, according to coach Alexandre Santos.

The Angolan club beat Sagrada Esperanca 3-0 on Saturday to book a spot in the last eight for the first time in 21 years.

They qualified for the knock-out stages with two games to spare in Group D along with Morocco's Wydad Casablanca, who had beaten Zamalek on Friday.

"It is almost unheard of for the club to move to the quarters," Santos told the Petro de Luanda website.

"This is all credit to the players. The players have done a remarkable job, a job of humility. [They have] an ability to understand what they have to improve.

"They are a team with a lot of confidence, but also quality."

Zamalek had dismissed Patrice Carteron and re-hired Jesualdo Ferreira in a bid to revive their campaign, but the Portuguese saw his side beaten 1-0 at home by Wydad - a result which eliminated the Egyptians.

Elsewhere, Mamelodi Sundowns moved to within a point of the quarter-finals after completing a double over defending champions Al Ahly in Group A.

The South Africans won 1-0 in Johannesburg on Saturday, with Peter Shalulile scoring the winner in the first half, to move onto 10 points in.

A 1-0 win for Al Hilal Omdurman over Al Merrikh on Friday means the Sudanese sides and Al Ahly all have four points in Group A.

Four-time African champions Esperance of Tunisia and Algeria's CR Belouizdad both need one point each to progress from Group C after convincing victories, while Raja Casablanca saw their 100% record in Group B ended by Horoya.

The Moroccans remain top of Group B on nine points, three points ahead of Entente Setif and South Africans AmaZulu.

Meanwhile, Egyptian outfit Pyramids became the first qualifiers for quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup.

With two rounds of group matches to go, only Zanaco of Zambia and Royal Leopards of Eswatini have no chance of progressing.

African Champions League results (11-12 March)

Group A

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) 1-0 Al Ahly (Egypt)

Al Hilal (Sudan) 1-0 Al Merrikh (Sudan)

Group B

Entente Setif (Algeria) 2-0 AmaZulu (South Africa)

Horoya (Guinea) 2-1 Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

Group C

Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) 0-2 Esperance (Tunisia)

CR Belouizdad (Algeria) 4-1 Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana)

Group D

Petro de Luanda (Angola) 3-0 Sagrada Esperanca (Angola)

Zamalek (Egypt) 0-1 Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Confederation Cup results (13 March)

Group A

CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) 1-1 Pyramids (Egypt)

Zanaco (Zambia) 2-3 Al Ahly Tripoli (Libya)

Group B

Orlando Pirates (South Africa) 3-0 Royal Leopards (Eswatini)

JS Saoura (Algeria) 1-0 Al Ittihad (Libya)

Group C

Coton Sport (Cameroon) 2-2 TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Al Masry (Egypt) 1-0 Otoho D'Oyo (Congo)

Group D