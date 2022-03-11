Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

The South Africa Football Association (Safa) has said it will bid to host the African Champions League finals for both men and women.

The men's final this season will be a single game for the third time, rather than a two-legged tie as previously had been the tradition.

The Moroccan city of Casablanca hosted last year's final, which saw Al Ahly beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs to give the Egyptians their tenth title.

The second edition of the Women's Champions League finals, for which eight teams qualify for, is scheduled to be held later in 2022.

The inaugural tournament in November 2021 featured seven regional qualifiers alongside Wadi Degla from host nation Egypt.

South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns lifted the trophy following a 2-0 win over Hasacas Ladies from Ghana.

Safa vice president Gladwyn White confirmed the country's intentions on Friday.