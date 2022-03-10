Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Asisat Oshoala had spells at Liverpool, Arsenal and Chinese side Dalian Quanjian before joining Barcelona

Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala has signed a new contract with La Liga and Women's Champions League holders Barcelona.

The 27-year-old forward will now remain with the Spanish giants until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Oshoala has scored 80 goals in 101 appearances for Barca since joining in January 2019, initially on loan.

"I'm really happy and excited to continue the journey the best team in the world," she told Barca TV.

"It is not just because of the trophies. The management has done a good job to help every player improve on and off the pitch.

"I have learnt a lot being here."

Oshoala, who is currently sidelined with a thigh injury, has scored 19 goals in 16 La Liga appearances this season.

Her country's captain and the continent's most decorated female footballer, Oshoala will hope to lead Nigeria to a record-extending 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco in July.