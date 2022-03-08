Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Victor Moses has scored two goals in 24 appearances for Spartak Moscow this season

Coach Augustine Eguavoen wants to persuade former Chelsea winger Victor Moses to return to international football with Nigeria at the 2022 World Cup.

The 31-year-old, who plays for Russian club Spartak Moscow, quit international duty in 2018 to focus on his club career.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick and former coach Gernot Rohr both made unsuccessful attempts for the player to reverse his decision.

But Eguavoen, who succeeded Rohr in December, said: "We want the best for the country.

"Victor Moses is somebody I adore and I'm looking at ways of trying to get him in and we've spoken.

"He's not part of these games [World Cup play-off against Ghana] but hopefully as time goes on because we want the best for the team.

"Whether we like it or not, Victor Moses will still bring some value. But right now he is playing in Russia, we all know the problems with Ukraine and Russia. I am happy to say that my conversation with him is settled."

Moses joined Spartak from Chelsea in July 2021, but he could leave the club in the coming weeks.

Fifa has announced that foreign footballers playing in Russia can suspend their contracts and temporarily leave the country.

The world governing body made the announcement as a result of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Stiff competition for Super Eagles

Nigeria have previously succeeded in bringing back Odion Ighalo from international retirement to add experience and goals to the attack of the three-time African champions.

However, Moses will face stiff competition from the likes of Samuel Chukwueze, Chidera Ejuke and exciting new addition Ademola Lookman of Leicester City for a spot in the current Super Eagles set up.

Eguavoen has named a strong 25-man squad for their two-legged play-off against Ghana, which is scheduled to be played on 25 and 29 March and will decide who heads to Qatar later this year.

Moses previously represented England up to Under-21 level, before switching allegiance to Nigeria and making his debut against Rwanda in 2012.

He has scored 12 goals in 37 appearances for the West Africans, and helped Nigeria win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Crystal Palace, Wigan, Liverpool, West Ham, Inter Milan and Fenerbahce winger has represented the Super Eagles at two World Cups, in 2014 and 2018.