Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Olivier Ntcham spent four years with Celtic after a stint at Manchester City where he failed to make a senior outing

Swansea City midfielder Olivier Ntcham has been included in Cameroon's 38-man preliminary squad for their 2022 World Cup play-off against Algeria.

The 26-year-old is among four new faces in the first squad named by new Indomitable Lions coach Rigobert Song.

Ntcham, a former France Under-21 international, has scored three goals in 27 appearances for the Swans since joining on a free transfer in September last year.

Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey - another former France youth international - Hannover midfielder Gael Ondoa and Asteras Tripolis forward Kevin Soni have also received their first call-ups.

Song replaced Toni Conceicao as coach at the start of March and has retained almost all of the squad which was named for this year's Africa Cup of Nations, where Cameroon finished third on home soil.

The West Africans host Algeria in Douala on 25 March, with the return leg in Blida four days later. The winners of the tie will qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year.

Preliminary Cameroon squad to face Algeria

Goalkeepers: Simon Omossola (AS Vita Club, DR Congo), Devis Epassy (OFI Crete, Greece), Andre Onana (Ajax, Netherlands), Fabrice Ondoa (Unattached).

Defenders: Collins Fai (Al Tai, Saudi Arabia), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union, USA), Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Gent, Belgium), JC Castelletto (Nantes, France), Harold Moukoudi (St Etienne, France), Enzo Ebosse (Angers, France), Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo (Montpellier, France), Jerome Onguene (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders, USA), Sacha Boey (Galatasaray, Turkey), Jean-Claude Billong (Clermont, France), Duplexe Tchamba (SonderjyskE, Denmark).

Midfielders: Jean Onana Junior (Bordeaux, France), Malong Kunde (Olympiakos, Greece), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli, Italy), Samuel Gouet Oum (Mechelen, Belgium), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona, Italy), James Lea Siliki (Middlesbrough, England), Yvan Neyou (St Etienne, France), Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City, England), Jeando Fuchs (Peterborough United, England), Arnaud Djoum (Apollon Limassol, Cyprus), Gael Ondoa (Hannover 96, Germany).

Forwards: Ignatius Ganago (Lens, France), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenua, China), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich, Germany), Stephane Bahoken (Angers, France), Karl Toko-Ekambi (Lyon, France), Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nasr, Saudi Arabia), Clinton Njie (Dinamo Moscow, Russia), John Mary (Al-Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Kevin Soni (Asteras Tripolis, Greece), Leandre Tawamba (Al Taawoun, Saudi Arabia).