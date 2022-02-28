Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Patrice Carteron was in his second stint in charge of Zamalek

Egyptian giants Zamalek have parted company with coach Patrice Carteron following defeat by Wydad Casablanca in the African Champions League.

The Cairo-based club lost 3-1 in Morocco on Saturday, leaving them with just two points from their first three games in Group D.

Frenchman Carteron, 51, was in his second stint in charge of Zamalek and had led the side to the Egyptian Premier League title last season.

It is the 28th coaching change at the club since the start of 2014 - the year that Mortada Mansour became Zamalek president - with Osama Nabih taking the reins until a new boss is announced.

The game saw Wydad fans return to the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca after restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic were lifted.

Elsewhere, Champions League holders Al Ahly lost 1-0 at home against South Africans Mamelodi Sundowns in Group A.

Al Ahly, who finished third at the Fifa Club World Cup earlier in February, have one point from two games but are back in action against Al-Merrikh of Sudan on Saturday.

Mamelodi Sundowns top Group A on seven points, with Al-Merrikh on four and Al Ahly and Al-Hilal Omdurman both on one point.

Raja Casablanca are the only side with a 100% record so far, with the Moroccan club three points clear at the top of Group B after beating Guinean outfit Horoya 1-0.

Tunisia's ES Setif also made a managerial change after losing to AmaZulu in Group B, ending Nabil Kouki's three-year spell in charge after a 1-0 defeat in South Africa.

An estimated 50,000 fans were in attendance to see Wydad Casablanca beat Zamalek

African Champions League results (25-26 February)

Group A

Al Merrikh 1-0 Al-Hilal Omdurman

Al Ahly 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

Group B

AmaZulu 1-0 ES Setif

Raja Casablanca 1-0 Horoya

Group C

Es Tunis 0-0 Etoile du Sahel

Jwaneng Galaxy 1-2 CR Belouizdad

Group D

Sagrada Esperanca 0-1 Petro de Luanda

Wydad Casablanca 3-1 Zamalek

African Confederation Cup results (27 February)

Group A

Al Ahly Tripoli 2-0 Zanaco

Pyramids 1-0 CS Sfaxien

Group B

Al Ittihad 1-1 JS Saoura

Royal Leopard 2-6 Orlando Pirates

Group C

TP Mazembe 1-0 Coton Sport

Otoho Oyo 1-0 Al Masry

Group D