Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Natnael Tesfatsion (centre) was joined by Anatolii Budiak (left) and Jesse Ewart (right) on the podium

Eritrean cyclist Natnael Tesfatsion won the 14th edition of the Tour du Rwanda to become champion for the second time.

The 22-year-old had a 26-second lead over his closest challenger, Ukraine's Anatolii Budiak, heading into Sunday's eighth and final stage.

Tesfatsion, who rides for Italian club Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli, finished the last stage in Kigali in 10th place but level on time with Budiak.

Having taken the yellow jersey after stage six on Friday, Tesfatsion added to his triumph in 2020 - with Irishman Jesse Ewart 48 seconds behind in third.

"I had already won in 2020 thanks to a breakaway," Tesfatsion said.

"This time I had to calculate more, it was very strategic against very strong riders like Budiak and Ewart. I felt good all week."

Sunday's final stage was flagged off by Rwanda's President Paul Kagame at Canal Olympia in Rebero, Kicukiro district.

Moise Mugisha dominated the 75.3km course, clocking two hours eight minutes and 16 seconds to become the first Rwandan to win a stage at the race since 2018.

Rwanda will become the first African nation to host the UCI Road World Championships in 2025.

Tour du Rwanda stage 8 result:

1. Moise Mugisha (Rwa/ProTouch) 2hrs 8mins 16secs

2. Sandy Dujardin (Fra/Total Energies)

3. Alexandre Geniez (Fra/Total Energies)

4. Lennert Teugels (Tarteletto - Isorex) +1min 42secs

5. Henok Mulueberhan (Eri/Bike Aid) +1min 49secs

General classification

1. Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri/Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) 23hrs 25mins 34secs

2. Anatolii Budiak (Ukr/Terengganu Polygon) +26secs

3. Jesse Ewart (Bike Aid) +48secs

4. Angel Madrazo (Esp/Burgos-BH) +57secs

5. Henok Mulueberhan (Eri/Bike Aid) +1min 17secs