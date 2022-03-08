Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Mosimane has won three continental trophies during his time at Al Ahly, including the Caf Super Cup in December

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has extended his stay with the Egyptian giants until 2024.

The 57-year-old has twice led the Cairo side to the African Champions League title since joining in 2020.

The South African also boasts two consecutive third-placed finishes at the Club World Cup, including the 2021 edition played in February.

Mosimane, who coached South Africa from 2010 to 2012, is in his first managerial post outside of his homeland.

Recently named the best African Club Coach of the Year, Mosimane has not been short of success at Al Ahly, also winning the Caf Super Cup and the Egyptian Cup.

"Al Ahly are delighted to announce that Pitso Mosimane has signed a contract extension with the club for two more years," the ten-time African champions said in a statement. external-link

"The coach and his assistants signed the new contract, ensuring they will remain at the helm until 2024."

In a separate post on social media, Al Ahly said the renewal should "put an end to all the rumours that were circulating during the previous period".

Al Ahly currently lead the Egyptian Premier League, two points clear of second-placed Pyramids with a game in hand.

During his time in South Africa, Mosimane also won the African Champions League title with Mamelodi Sundowns, in 2016.