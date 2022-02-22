Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Zambia were knocked out in the group stages of the last Women's Nations Cup in 2018, and also featured at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Zambia have reached the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations after a 1-1 draw against Namibia secured their qualification on away goals.

The second leg of their play-off, played in South Africa with Namibia as the designated home side, saw both teams approach the match in an attacking manner after a goalless draw in the first leg last Wednesday.

Namibia took an early lead through Emma Naris and were ahead at the break following a first half which saw chances for both sides in Johannesburg.

However, the Copper Queens punished Namibia with 20 minutes to go through substitute Siomala Mapepa.

The 1-1 draw was enough to see Zambia make the finals for the third time in their history.

The Copper Queens are the fourth side to book their spot at the finals after hosts Morocco, Uganda and Burundi, who secured their place with a 11-1 aggregate win over Djibouti on Monday.

Mali or Senegal will be the next to go through when they meet later on Tuesday (17:00 GMT), with Senegal leading 1-0 from the first leg.

The final seven qualifying ties will be decided on Wednesday.

Morocco will host the Women's Nations Cup from 2-23 July, with the four semi-finalists automatically qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Women's Afcon second-round play-off second leg results and fixtures

Tuesday, 22 February

Namibia 1-1 Zambia (1-1 agg - Zambia qualify on away goals)

Mali v Senegal (0-1 agg) (Bamako, 17:00 GMT)

Wednesday, 23 February