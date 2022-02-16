Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

The 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Morocco in July

Burundi took a big step closer to securing a place at their first Women's Africa Cup of Nations after crushing Djibouti 6-1 in their second-round play-off first leg.

The Swallows, who are unranked by FIFA, are now 90 minutes away from the 2022 Nations Cup as they look to qualify their first major international tournament.

Fresh from beating Ethiopia 6-0 over two legs in the first round, the home side raced into a 4-1 lead by half-time in Ngozi, before adding another two goals after the break.

In Wednesday's other early game, Zambia and Namibia played out a goalless draw.

Zambia reached the 2014 and 2018 Nations cups, while Namibia's sole appearance was at the 2014 tournament.

Twenty countries face two-legged play-offs to qualify for the tournament in Morocco, with the first legs taking place 16-18 February and the returns between 21-23 February.

Uganda, who were given a bye after Kenya withdrew, and hosts Morocco are already assured of a place at the finals, which will be played from 2-23 July this year.

Africa's representatives for the 2023 Women's World Cup will be decided at the Nations Cup, with the semi-finalists all booking spots in Australia and New Zealand.

Women's Afcon second-round play-off first leg ties

Wednesday, 16 February

Burundi 6-1 Djibouti (Ngozi, 13:00 GMT)

Zambia 0-0 Namibia (Lusaka, 13:00 GMT)

Guinea-Bissau v Burkina Faso (Bissau, 15:30 GMT)

Senegal v Mali (Thies, 16:30 GMT)

Thursday, 17 February

Togo v Gabon (Lome, 15:00 GMT)

Friday, 18 February