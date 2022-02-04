Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller and South Africa forward Percy Tau could both face the world champions next month

Ivory Coast and South Africa will play World Cup holders France in friendlies in March.

France host the Elephants on March 25 in Marseille and South Africa four days later in Lille.

Both African countries have missed out a spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while South Africa also failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ivory Coast were beaten on penalties in the last 16 at the Nations Cup by Egypt, who have gone on to reach the final in Cameroon.

The two games will be France's first matches against African opposition since a 0-0 draw with the Ivorians in November 2016.

France have not faced South Africa since a 2-1 defeat at the 2010 World Cup, where both sides went out in the group stage.

Les Bleus beat Bafana Bafana 3-0 in 1998 en route to their first World Cup triumph.

Last month it was announced that Ivory Coast will play England at Wembley Stadium on 29 March.