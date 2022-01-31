Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Mondher Kebaier's Tunisia progressed to the last eight at the Nations Cup despite losing two of their three group games

Tunisia have sacked coach Mondher Kebaier following their quarter-final exit at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Carthage Eagles were beaten 1-0 on Saturday by a Burkina Faso side who are 30 places below the North Africans in the world rankings.

Kebaier, 51, had been in charge of Tunisia since August 2019.

His assistant Jalel Kadri will replace him as coach, with Kadri set to take charge of the side for the two-legged play-off against Mali in March for a place at the 2022 World Cup.

Kadri, 50, took Kebaier's place on the bench for Tunisia's win over Nigeria in the last 16 when Kebaier was in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.