Caf says the dates for Cameroon 2021 are yet to be decided

Uganda will play at their first Women's Africa Cup of Nations finals since 2000 in Morocco in July.

The Crested Cranes place at the tournament comes thanks to the withdrawal of neighbours Kenya from the final round of qualifying.

The Confederation of African Football said that it had cancelled February's double-header after receiving notification from Football Kenya Federation, but did not add any further details.

It means Uganda are the first team to join hosts Morocco for the finals of the 12-team tournament,which will be played from 2 to 23 July 2022.

At their last appearance in South Africa in 2000 Uganda did not get past the group stage after finishing third in their pool behind Zimbabwe on goal difference.

The two sides drew their opening game 2-2 before the Crested Cranes went on to lose to hosts South Africa and ending their campaign with a win over Reunion.