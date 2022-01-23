Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Ali Ahamada and Salim Ben Boina have both featured for Comoros at the Nations Cup, but neither are available for their last 16 match

Africa Cup of Nations giant-killers Comoros will play Monday's last-16 game against hosts Cameroon without a recognised goalkeeper.

Salim Ben Boina was injured in their final Group C match, while fellow keepers Ali Ahamada and Moyadh Ousseini have tested positive for Covid-19.

Nations Cup rules state sides must play if they have 11 fit players.

Comoros goalkeeping coach Jean-Daniel Padovani said an outfield player would go in goal.

The Coelacanths, ranked 132nd in the world, have been hit by a coronavirus outbreak affecting players and management ahead of their meeting with the Indomitable Lions on Monday (19:00 GMT).

Comoros are playing at the tournament for the first time in their history and reached the knockout stages after beating Ghana 3-2 and finishing third in Group C.



