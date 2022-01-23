Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Ali Ahamada and Salim Ben Boina have both featured for Comoros at the Nations Cup, but neither are available for their last 16 match

Africa Cup of Nations giant-killers Comoros will play their last 16 match against hosts Cameroon without a recognised goalkeeper.

Salim Ben Boina was injured in their final Group C match, while fellow keepers Ali Ahamada and Moyadh Ousseini have both tested positive for Covid-19.

Comoros goalkeeping coach Jean-Daniel Padovani confirmed at a news conference on Sunday that he had been asked to identify an outfield player to go in goal for the tournament debutants.

The Coelacanthes, ranked 132nd in the world, have been hit by a coronavirus outbreak affecting players and management ahead of their meeting with the Indomitable Lions on Monday (19:00 GMT).

Nations Cup rules state sides must play if they have 11 fit players - even if they do not have a recognised goalkeeper.

Comoros are playing at the tournament for the first time in their history and reached the knock-out stages after beating Ghana 3-2 and finishing third in Group C.

Monday's game between Comoros and Cameroon will be shown live on BBC Sport (UK only).

