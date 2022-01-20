Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Comoros only won its first Nations Cup or World Cup qualifier in 2016 at the 20th attempt

Debutants Comoros and 2004 champions Tunisia both qualified for the last 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations after results in Group E on Thursday went in their favour.

Comoros go through as one of four best-ranked third-placed teams, while Tunisia - also among the top third-placed sides - could yet secure a top-two finish in Group F.

The Carthage Eagles face The Gambia in their final group game in Limbe later on Thursday (19:00 GMT).

Qualification for the knock-out stages is a remarkable achievement for Comoros, ranked 132nd in the world.

The Coelacanthes lost their opening two games in Cameroon but secured a dramatic 3-2 win over Ghana in their final Group C game on Tuesday.