Ons Jabeur retired from her quarter-final match against Anett Kontaveit at the Sydney Tennis Classic, having lost the first set 6-4

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur withdrew from the Australian Open before her first-round match against Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz because of injury.

Jabeur, 27, was the ninth seed in Melbourne but injured her lower back during the Sydney Tennis Classic last week.

"Unfortunately, the pain is still very present and playing in such conditions could jeopardise my whole season," she posted on Twitter. external-link

"I tried everything to be ready and thought I could have recovered in time. I will now rest and treat myself to come back as soon as possible."

Jabeur reached a career-high of seventh in the WTA rankings in November last year, having become the first Arab woman to break into the world's top 10.