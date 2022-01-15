Afcon 2021: Ghana's Benjamin Tetteh and Mali's El Bilal Toure handed bans
Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa
Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh may not feature again at the Africa Cup of Nations after being handed a three-match ban.
The 24-year-old was sent off for his part in an on-pitch melee after full-time following the Black Stars' 1-1 draw against Gabon on Friday.
The disciplinary board of the Confederation of African Football (Caf), the tournament organisers, added an extra game to the standard two-match ban for a straight red card.
Tetteh, who was an injury-time substitute against the Panthers, will miss Ghana's final Group C match against Comoros on Tuesday (19:00 GMT).
He will not be able to feature again in Cameroon until the semi-finals - should the West Africans progress that far at the tournament.
Ghana and Gabon have both been issued a "stern warning" by Caf for their "unsportsmanlike behaviour" following the final whistle.
Gabon have also been fined $20,000 for changing their team hotel without Caf's permission.
Meanwhile, the red card shown to Mali forward El Bilal Toure against Tunisia has been upheld and he will serve a two-match ban.
Toure was sent off for a challenge on Tunisia's Dylan Bronn, a decision which referee Janny Sikazwe confirmed following a video assistant review.
However, Sikazwe's decision-making in the Group F game, which Mali won 1-0, was widely questioned after he ended Wednesday's match 13 seconds early.
As a result, Toure will not be available for the Eagles' final two group outings against The Gambia on Sunday and Mauritania on Thursday.