This year's tournament in Cameroon will be the first time VAR will be used throughout an Africa Cup of Nations

Africa Cup of Nations 2021 Dates: 9 January - 6 February Venue: Cameroon

Video assistant referees (VAR) will be used at all 52 matches at this month's Africa Cup of Nations for the first time.

The 2019 edition in Egypt only saw the technology introduced from the quarter-finals by the organisers, the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

"With Caf advancing with plans not only to improve the image of refereeing but also produce world-class match officials in Africa, the implementation of VAR in all 52 matches is a step in the right direction," said a Caf statement.

Caf has selected 24 referees, 31 assistant referees and eight video assistant referees from 36 countries for the tournament in Cameroon, with Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga among four female officials.

Two officials from North and Central American and Caribbean football confederation Concacaf, Guatemalan referee Mario Escobar and Mexican VAR official Fernando Guerrero will also be included as part of an inter-confederation skills exchange program.

Meanwhile, the winners of the Nations Cup will now receive prize money of $5 million, an increase of $500,000 from 2019.

The runners-up will get $2.75m, while beaten semi-finalists and quarter-finalists will receive $2.2m and $1.175m respectively, helping boost the total increase in prize money from 2019 to $1.85m.

The Nations Cup kicks off on Sunday when hosts Cameroon play Burkina Faso (16:00 GMT).