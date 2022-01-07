Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah (left) will captain Egypt in their Group D campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations

Africa Cup of Nations 2021 Dates: 9 January - 6 February Venue: Cameroon

Egypt have delayed their departure for the Africa Cup of Nations and were forced to cancel training after coronavirus cases were reported in their camp.

The Pharaohs, who have won the competition a record seven times, were due to depart on Friday but will now fly to Cameroon on Saturday.

"Unprecedented times. The more the situation becomes difficult, the more we stay together and strong," coach Carlos Queiroz tweeted. external-link

The Nations Cup starts on Sunday, with Egypt facing Nigeria in their first Group D match on Tuesday (16:00 GMT) - a game which will be televised by the BBC in the UK.

The number of cases and identities of those who have tested positive have not been disclosed.

"Better we stand together and focus on what we need to do to meet the challenges," Queiroz's message added.

"Dear Friends and Team Mates, we all pray for your health, wishing fast recovery and return to our Team."

Egypt are the latest side to be affected by coronavirus cases before the tournament, with Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among two positive lateral flow tests tests in the Gabon squad on Thursday.

Guinea were forced to leave behind defender Mikael Dyrestam, midfielder Morlaye Sylla and striker Seydouba Soumah at their training base in Rwanda.

Cape Verde and debutants The Gambia have been hit by several positive tests this week, while Tunisia have also reported cases from their pre-tournament camp.