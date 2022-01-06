Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not played for Arsenal since a 2-1 defeat at Everton on 6 December

Africa Cup of Nations 2021 Dates: 9 January - 6 February Venue: Cameroon Coverage: Ten games shown live on BBC with news, round-ups, reports and live text coverage on BBC Sport website

Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for Covid-19 just four days before his country's first game at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Aubameyang and Nice midfielder Mario Lemina returned positive lateral flow tests on arrival at Yaounde's airport in Cameroon.

Coach Anicet Yala also tested positive.

Head coach Patrice Neveu told AFP that the trio, who are all asymptomatic, are isolating in their hotel rooms and awaiting results of PCR tests.

Gabon play their opening Group C match against Comoros on Monday, with their second group game against Ghana on Friday, 14 January.

Arsenal striker Aubameyang, 32, was dropped by the Gunners and stripped of the club's captaincy last month for disciplinary reasons.

Hosts Cameroon play in the first game of the Nations Cup against Burkina Faso on Sunday (16:00 GMT).