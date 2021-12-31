Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Mauritania are set to play at their second consecutive Africa Cup of Nations

Mauritania have included a 16-year-old in their squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, while Malawi have drawn heavily on locally-based talent for the tournament.

Teenage AS Douanes midfielder Beyatt Lekweiry was a surprise call-up by Mourabitounes coach Didier Gomes da Rosa, who took charge in November.

Lekwiery featured at last year's Under-20 Arab Cup aged 15, and is set to be the youngest player at the tournament.

Sierra Leone picked 17-year-old goalkeeper Ibrahim Sesay while 18-year-old Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri was called up by Tunisia.

Former Fulham forward Aboubakar Kamara, now at Greek side Aris, is also in the Mauritania squad while Nancy defender Souleymane Karamoko and Le Havre attacker Pape Ibnou Ba get their first call-ups.

The Nations Cup in Cameroon kicks off on 9 January, with Mauritania in Group F alongside 2004 winners Tunisia, Mali and debutants The Gambia.

Malawi technical director Mario Marinica has named just 23 players despite being allowed to take 28 players because of Covid-19 concerns.

Striker Gabadinho Mhango is in the squad despite a poor run of form for South African side Orlando Pirates and uncapped trio of goalkeeper Charles Thom, defender Lawrence Chaziya and winger Zebron Kalima will travel to Cameroon.

Forward Schumacher Kuwali has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering a thigh injury at a training camp in Saudi Arabia, and Al Hilal attacker Gerald Phiri Jr is another notable absentee for the Flames.

Malawi compete in Group B at the tournament where they take on Guinea, Zimbabwe and Senegal.

Malawi squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Ernest Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets, Malawi), William Thole (Be Forward Wanderers, Malawi), Charles Thom (Silver Strikers, Malawi).

Defenders: Lawrence Chaziya (Civo United, Malawi), Dennis Chembezi (Polokwane City, South Africa), Gomezgani Chirwa (Nyasa Big Bullets, Malawi), Peter Cholopi, Stanley Sanudi (both Be Forward Wanderers, Malawi), Mark Fodya (Silver Strikers, Malawi), Limbikani Mzava (AmaZulu, South Africa).

Midfielders: John Banda (UD Songo, Mozambique), Chikoti Chirwa (Red Lions, Malawi), Chimwemwe Idana (Nyasa Big Bullets, Malawi), Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles, Malawi), Charles Petro (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldova).

Forwards: Peter Banda (Simba SC, Tanzania), Yamikani Chester (Be Forward Wanderers, Malawi), Zebron Kalima (Silver Strikers, Malawi), Francisco Madinga (Dila Gori, Georgia), Richard Mbulu (Baroka FC, South Africa), Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates, South Africa), Khuda Muyaba (Polokwane City, South Africa), Robin Ngalande (St George, Ethiopia).

Mauritania squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Babacar Diop (FC Nouadhibou, Mauritania), Mbacke Ndiaye (Nouakchott Kings, Mauritania), Mohamed El Mokhtar (AS Douanes, Mauritania).

Defenders: Abdoul Ba (Al Ahli, Libya), Diadie Diarra (Goal FC, France), El Hassen Houbeibib (Al Zawaraa, Iraq), Harouna Abou Demba (Unattached), Souleymane Karamoko (Nancy, France), Aly Abeid (Valenciennes, France), Houssen Abderrahmane (Royal Francs Borains, Belgium), Abdoulkader Thiam (US Boulogne, France).

Midfielders: Mohamed Dellah Yali (Unattached), Guessouma Fofana (Cluj, Romania), Ibrehima Coulibaly (Le Mans, France), Khassa Camara (NorthEast United FC, India), Almike Moussa Ndiaye (Goal FC, France), Yacoub Sidi Ethmane (AS Vita, DR Congo), Mohsen Bodda (FC Nouadhibou, Mauritania), Abdallahi Mahmoud (NK Istra, Croatia), Mohamed Soueid (FC Nouadhibou, Mauritania), Beyatt Lekweiry (AS Douanes, Mauritania).

Forwards: Aboubakar Kamara (Aris Thessaloniki, Greece), Hemeya Tanjy (FC Nouadhibou, Mauritania), Oumar Camara (Beroe Stara Zagora, Bulgaria), Adama Ba (RS Berkane, Morocco), Souleymane Doukara (Giresunspor Kulubu, Turkey), Idrissa Thiam (ASAC Concorde, Mauritania), Pape Ibnou Ba (Le Havre, France).