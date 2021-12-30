Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Hannibal Mejbri made his senior debut for Manchester United last season, as a substitute against Wolves on 23 May

Tunisia boss Mondher Kebaier has named Manchester United teenager Hannibal Mejbri in his 28-man squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations.

The 18-year-old, who has made one senior appearance for the Premier League club, featured for Tunisia at the recent Fifa Arab Cup, where the side reached the final but were beaten 2-0 by Algeria after extra time.

However, Salernitana defender Wajdi Kechrida, Al Duhail midfielder Ferjani Sassi and experienced Pyramids striker Fakhreddine Ben Youssef have all been left out by Kebaier.

Club Africain goalkeeper Mouez Hassen and Abha midfielder Saad Bguir are also set to miss the tournament in Cameroon, which kicks off on 9 January.

Meanwhile, Arsenal defender Omar Rekik is included alongside midfielder Mejbri.

Dutch-born centre-back Rekik, 20, joined the Gunners from Hertha Berlin in January and is still awaiting his senior debut.

Tunisia, winners of the Nations Cup in 2004, are in Group F alongside Mali, Mauritania and debutants The Gambia.

The Carthage Eagles face Mali in their first game on Wednesday, 12 January.

Tunisia squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha (Esperance, Tunisia), Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir, Tunisia), Ayman Dahmen (Sfaxien, Tunisia), Ali Jemal (Stade Tunisien, Tunisia).

Defenders: Dylan Bronn (Metz, France), Montassar Talbi (Rubin Kazan, Russia), Bilel Ifa (Club Africain, Tunisia), Oussama Haddadi (Malatyaspor, Turkey), Omar Rekik (Arsenal, England), Mohamed Drager (Nottingham Forest, England), Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida (Esperance, Tunisia), Hamza Mathlouthi (Zamalek, Egypt), Ali Maaloul (Al-Ahly, Egypt), Ali Abdi (Caen, France).

Midfielders: Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance, Tunisia), Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros, Hungary), Ellyes Skhiri (Cologne, Germany), Ghailene Chaalali (Esperance, Tunisia), Seif-Eddine Khaoui (Clermont, France), Anis Ben Slimane (Brondby, Denmark). Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United, England), Firas Ben Larbi (Ajman, UAE), Wahbi Khazri (Saint Etienne, France), Hamza Rafia (Standard Liege, Belgium), Naim Sliti (Al-Ittifaq, Saudi Arabia).

Forwards: Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek, Egypt), Yoann Touzghar (Troyes, France), Youssef Msakni (Al Arabi, Qatar).