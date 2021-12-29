Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Egypt's Trezeguet returned from a knee injury when he played for Aston Villa's under-23 side against Birmingham

Aston Villa's Trezeguet has been named in Egypt's final 25-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations despite not playing since April.

The 27-year-old had an operation on a knee injury that he suffered in a loss to Liverpool on 10 April and meant he missed all six of the Pharaohs' 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

On 6 December external-link he continued his recovery from injury as he played and scored for Aston Villa's under-23 side and since then he has been an unused substitute for the first team for their past three games.

As expected Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz also included Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who is set to captain the team, and Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny for the tournament that begins on 9 January in Cameroon.

The other three overseas-based players in the former Manchester United assistant manager's squad are Ahmed Hegazi (Saudi Arabia), Mostafa Mohamed (Turkey) and Omar Marmoush (Germany).

The record seven-time winners begin their campaign on 11 January against Nigeria, before playing Guinea-Bissau and finally Sudan.

Egypt squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly, Egypt), Mohamed Sobhi (Pharco, Egypt), Mohamed Abogabal (Zamalek, Egypt), Mahmoud Gad (Enppi, Egypt).

Defenders: Ahmed Fatouh, Mahmoud Alaa, Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh (all Zamalek, Egypt), Ayman Ashraf, Akram Tawfik, (both Al Ahly), Omar Kamal, Mohamed Abdel-Moneim (both Future, Egypt), Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad Jeddah, Saudi Arabia).

Midfielders: Hamdi Fathi, Amr El-Sulya (both Al Ahly, Egypt), Emam Ashour, Ahmed Sayed Zizo (both Zamalek, Egypt), Abdallah El-Said, Ramadan Sobhi (both Pyramids, Egypt), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal, England), Omar Marmoush (VfB Stuttgart, Germany), Mohanad Lasheen (Tala'a El-Gaish, Egypt), Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet (Aston Villa, England).

Forwards: Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray, Turkey), Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly, Egypt), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, England).