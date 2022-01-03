Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Felix Afena-Gyan has scored two goals in five appearances for Roma this season

Teenage Roma forward Felix Afena-Gyan has not been included in Ghana's final squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, which starts in Cameroon on Sunday.

The 18-year-old, who is yet to make his international debut, and Clermont midfielder Salis Abdul Samed are the two players from the Black Stars' provisional 30-man squad to drop out.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew are in the travelling party, while Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus is also on the list despite his Dutch club naming him for a training camp in Portugal this week.

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey, Reading pair Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom and Swindon Town goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott, who made his debut during last year's 2022 World Cup qualifiers, are the other England-based players selected.

Coach Milovan Rajevac took charge of the Black Stars for a second time in September and is looking to lead the west Africans to their fifth continental title.

Ghana begin their Group C campaign against Morocco on Monday, and then face Gabon and Comoros.

Ghana squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Jojo Wolacott (Swindon Town, England), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen, Belgium), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak, Ghana), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St Gallen, Switzerland).

Defenders: Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman (both Reading, England), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC, Ghana), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux, France), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg, France), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), Khalid Abdul Mumin (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal).

Midfielders: Baba Iddrissu (Real Mallorca, Spain), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldova), Thomas Partey (Arsenal, England), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen, China), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax, Netherlands), Daniel Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli, Germany), David Abagna (Real Tamale United, Ghana).

Forwards: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC, Ghana), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha, Saudi Arabia), Kamaldeen Suleymana (Rennes, France), Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC. Qatar), Joseph Paintsil (Genk, Belgium), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem, Israel), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics, Ghana), Benjamin Tetteh (Malatyaspor, Turkey).