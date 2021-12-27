Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Brighton's Yves Bissouma has been named in Mali's 28-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations

Mali have recalled Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma to their squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, after three-year international absence.

Bissouma was named by the Mali coach Mohamed Magassouba on Friday in a 28-man squad for the tournament that kicks off in Cameroon on 9 January.

The 25-year-old has not played for Mali since a Nations Cup qualifier in 2018 after reportedly falling out with the coach.

He missed the 2019 Nations Cup in Egypt with a shoulder injury.

English Premier League side Brighton said on Monday it had not been contacted directly about Bissouma's call-up for the Nations Cup.

There was also a surprise call-up for defensive midfielder Hamidou Traore, who last featured in the squad in March, but Cheick Doucoure from Racing Lens was an unexpected omission after playing in World Cup qualification in September.

Mali, who have also qualified for Africa's 2022 World Cup play-offs, open their Nations Cup tournament on 12 January against Tunisia in Limbe and also take on Gabon and Mauritania in Group F.

Mali squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Djigui Diarra (Young Africans, Tanzania), Ismael Diawara (Malmo, Sweden), Ibrahima Mounkoro (TP Mazembe, DR Congo).

Defenders: Senou Coulibaly (Dijon, France), Mamadou Fofana (Amiens, France), Massadio Haidara (Racing Lens, France), Boubacar Kiki Kouyate (Metz, France), Falaye Sacko (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal), Issiaka Samake (Horoya, Guinea), Moussa Sissako (Standard Liege, Belgium), Charles Traore (Nantes, France), Hamari Traore (Stade Rennes, France).

Midfielders: Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion, England), Mohamed Camara (RB Salzburg, Austria), Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana, Italy), Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly, Egypt), Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig, Germany), Romenigue Kouame (Troyes, France), Diadie Samassekou (Hoffenheim, Germany), Adama 'Noss' Traore (Hatayspor, Turkey), Hamidou Traore (Giresunspor, Turkey).

Forwards: Kalifa Coulibaly (Nantes, France), Moussa Doumbia (Stade Reims, France), Moussa Djenepo (Southampton, France), Ibrahima Kone (Sarpsborg, Norway), Lassine Sinayoko (AJ Auxerre, France), Adama "Malouda" Traore (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldova), El Bilal Toure (Stade Reims, France).