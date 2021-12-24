Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly is set to captain Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Watford forward Ismaila Sarr have both been named in the Senegal squad for the Africa Cup of Nations as they recover from injury.

Koulibaly, 30, had been a doubt for the tournament after picking up a thigh strain in a match against Sassuolo on 1 December.

Winger Sarr's last game was Watford's 4-1 win over Manchester United, in which the 23-year-old scored before being replaced as he suffered a knee injury.

Despite neither man playing since those injuries they have both been included in Senegal coach Aliou Cisse's 27-man squad for the finals that kick-off on 9 January in Cameroon.

The 2019 runners-up are in Group B alongside Guinea, Malawi and Zimbabwe, as they seek a first ever continental title.

As expected the squad include several other English Premier League stars Sadio Mane (Liverpool), goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), Cheickou Kouyate (Crystal Palace) and Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City).

Seny Dieng, who plays in the Championship in England for Queens Park Rangers, is named as one of the reserve goalkeepers alongside first-choice Mendy.

Injury means that Monaco's Krepin Diatta will miss the tournament.

Senegal squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea, England), Alfred Gomis (Rennes, France), Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers, England).

Defenders: Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich, Germany), Saliou Ciss (Nancy, France), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli, Italy), Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiakos, Greece), Abdoulaye Seck (Royal Antwerp, Belgium), Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna, Italy), Fode Ballo-Toure (AC Milan, Italy), Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace, England).

Midfielders: Pape Matar Sarr (Metz, France), Pape Gueye (Marseille, France), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City, England), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Moustapha Name (Paris FC, France), Mamadou Loum (Alaves, Spain), Joseph Lopy (Sochaux, France).

Forwards: Boulaye Dia (Villarreal, Spain), Sadio Mane (Liverpool, England), Habib Diallo (Strasbourg, France), Bamba Dieng (Marseille, France), Ismaila Sarr (Watford, England), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Mame Baba Thiam (Kayserispor,Turkey), Keita Balde (Cagliari, Italy).