Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Hakim Ziyech has featured 18 times for Chelsea in all competitions this season.

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech has not been recalled to Morocco's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations next month.

The 28-year-old missed all six of his country's 2022 World Cup qualifiers this year and has not played for the Atlas Lions since a friendly against Burkina Faso in July.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi and Wolves centre-back Romain Saiss are included by coach Vahid Halilhodozic.

The other England-based players picked by the Bosnian are Watford pair Adam Masina and Imran Louza and Queens Park Rangers midfielder Ilias Chair.

Morocco are in Group C alongside Ghana, Comoros and Gabon for the tournament in Cameroon, which begins on 9 January and lasts until 6 February.

Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui is also absent and along with Ziyech his omission comes amidst after reports that the former clubmates have had a falling-out with Halilhodzic.

His availability in the new year will be a boost for Chelsea, who are chasing the Premier League title and take on Tottenham in a two-legged League Cup semi-final either side of an FA Cup first-round tie against non-league Chesterfield on 8 January.

The west London club are also set to play in the Fifa Club World Cup in February.

Comoros also named their squad on Thursday for what will be their first-ever appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The side, ranked 132 in the world, only lost one game in qualification, away to Egypt.

They include veteran defender Nadjim Abodu, who spent a decade at Millwall, and Red Star Belgrade forward El Fardou Ben Mohamed.

Amir Abdou, coach of the Indian Ocean islanders, has drawn heavily on players based in France - with none of the squad playing in Comoros.

Morocco squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla, Spain), Monir El Kajoui, (Hatayspor, Turkey), Anas Zniti (Raja Casablanca, Morocco).

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Sofiane Alakouch (Metz, France), Souffian El Karouani (NEC Nijmegen, Netherlands), Adam Masina (Watford, England), Sofian Chakla (OH Leuven, Belgium), Samy Mmaee (Ferencvaros, Hungary), Romain Saiss (Wolves, England), Nayef Aguerd (Rennes, France).

Midfielders: Aymen Barkok (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany), Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina, Italy), Faycal Fajr (Sivaspor, Turkey), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers, France), Ilias Chair (QPR, England), Imran Louza (Watford, England), Selim Amallah (Standard Liege, Belgium).

Forwards: Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla, Spain), Zakaria Aboukhlal (AZ Alkmaar, Netherlands), Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Barcelona, Spain), Sofiane Boufal (Angers, France), Ryan Mmaee (Ferencvaros, Hungary), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla, Spain), Ayoub El Kaabi (Hatayspor, Turkey).

Comoros squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Salim Ben Boina (Endoume, France) Ali Ahamada (Unattached), Moyadh Ousseni (Frejus, France).

Defenders: Nadjim Abdou (FC Martigues, France), Bendjaloud Youssouf (Chateauroux, France), Abdallah Ali Mohamed (Stade Lausanne, Switzerland) Kassim Mdahoma (US Avranches, France), Younn Zahary (SO Cholet, France), Chaker Alhadhur (Ajaccio, France), Mohamed Youssouf (Ajaccio, France), Kassim Abdallah (Marignane Gignac, France).

Midfielders: Fouad Bachirou (Omonia Nicosia, Cyprus), Youssouf M'Changama (Guingamp, France), Yacine Bourhane (Go Ahead Eagles, Netherlands), Nakibou Aboubakari (FC Sete 34, France), Iyad Mohamed (Auxerre, France), Rafidine Abdullah (Stade Lausanne, Switzerland).

Forwards: Faiz Selemani (KV Kortrijk, Belgium), Mohamed El Fardou (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Nasser Chamed (Gaz Metan Medias, Romania), Ahmed Mogni (FC Annecy, France), Faiz Mattoir (SO Cholet, France), Ali M'Madi (SAS Epinal, France), Said Bakari (RKC Waalwijk, Netherlands), Moussa Djoumoi (AS Saint-Priest, France), Mohamed M'Changama (FC Nouadhibou, Mauritania).