Ethiopia will face hosts Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Cape Verde at the Nations Cup

Group A rivals Ethiopia and Cape Verde have named their squads for January's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

While Ethiopia have named predominantly domestic-based players in their 25, Cape Verde's 26-man squad has just one locally-based player.

Forward Getaneh Kebede will captain the east Africans, with El Gouna's Shemeles Bekele and Mujib Kassim (JS Kabylie, Algeria) the only two players who ply their trade outside of Ethiopia.

The Walia Ibex, who won the Nations Cup in 1962, have qualified for the tournament for the first time wince 2013.

Cape Verde's Blue Sharks are appearing at their third finals after reaching the quarter-finals on their debut in 2013 and playing again two years later.

Reserve goalkeeper Keven Ramos, who plays for Mindelese, is the only member of the squad who represents a club in Cape Verde.

How did tiny Cape Verde turn themselves into a regular attendee at Afcon?

Ethiopia and Cape Verde face each other on the opening day of the tournament on 9 January just after Group A rivals Cameroon kick off the finals against Burkina Faso.

The Nations Cup has been delayed for a year by the coronavirus pandemic., and Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has reiterated that the tournament will go ahead as planned despite the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Ethiopia squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Teklemariam Shanko (Sidama Coffee, Ethiopia), Fasil Gebremichael (Bahir Dar Ketema, Ethiopia), Jemal Tassew (Adama Ketema, Ethiopia).

Defenders: Asrat Tunjo (Ethiopian Coffee, Ethiopia), Suleiman Hamid (St George, Ethiopia), Remedan Yesouf (Wolkite K, Ethiopia), Desta Yohannes (Adama K, Ethiopia), Aschalew Tamene (Fasil K, Ethiopia), Yared Bayeh (Fasil K, Ethiopia), Mignot Debebe (St George, Ethiopia), Menaf Awol (Bahir Dar K, Ethiopia).

Midfielders: Amanuel Yohannes (Ethiopian Coffee, Ethiopia), Gatuoch Panom (St George, Ethiopia), Shemeles Bekele (El Gouna, Egypt), Mesoud Mohammed (Jimma AJ, Ethiopia), Fitsum Alemu (Bahir Dar K, Ethiopia), Firew Solomon (Sidama Coffee, Ethiopia), Bezabeh Meleyou (Fasil K, Ethiopia).

Forwards: Abubeker Nassir (Ethiopian Coffee, Ethiopia), Getaneh Kebede (Wolkite K, Ethiopia), Amanuel Gebremichael (St George, Ethiopia), Shemeket Gugsa (Fasil K, Ethiopia), Mujib Kassim (JS Kabylie, Algeria), Mesfin Taffese (Hawassa K, Ethiopia), Dawa Hottesa (Adama K, Ethiopia).

Cape Verde squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Vozinha (AEL Limassol, Cyprus), Marcio da Rosa (Montalegre, Portugal), Keven Ramos (Mindelese, Cape Verde).

Defenders: Stopira (Fehervar, Hungary), Steven Fortes (Oostende, Belgium), Jeffry Fortes (De Graafschap, Netherlands), Steve Furtado (Beroe, Bulgaria), Roberto Lopes (Shamrock Rovers, Republic of Ireland), Joao Paulo Fernandes (Feirense, Portugal), Diney Borges (AS Far, Morocco), Ponck (Istanbul Basaksehir, Turkey), Dylan Tavares (Neuchatel Xamax, Switzerland).

Midfielders: Kenny Rocha (Oostende, Belgium), Nuno Borges (Casa Pia, Portugal), Patrick Andrade (Qarabag, Azerbaijan), Jamiro Monteior (Philadelphia Union, USA), Nenass (Aalesund, Norway), Marco Soares (Arouca, Portugal).

Forwards: Ryan Mendes (Al Nasr, UAE), Willy Semedo (Pafos, Cyprus), Gilson Tavares (Estoril-Praia, Portugal), Willis Furtado (FK Jerv, Norway), Julio Tavares (Al Faisaly, Saudi Arabia), Garry Rodrigues (Olympiakos, Greece), Lisandro Semedo (Fortuna Sittard, Netherlands), Djaniny Semedo (Trabzonsport, Turkey).