Cameroon last won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017, beating Egypt 2-1 in the final

Hosts Cameroon have named a 28-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on 9 January.

Vincent Aboubakar will captain the Indomitable Lions, who last won the tournament in 2017 and are bidding for their sixth continental crown.

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, Napoli midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are all included.

Enzo Ebosse, who plays for French side Angers, is the only new face in coach Toni Conceicao's squad.

Cameroon are in Group A alongside Burkina Faso. Ethiopia and Cape Verde, and begin their campaign against the Burkinabe on the opening day of the Nations Cup.

The tournament, which culminates with the final on 6 February, has been delayed for a year by the coronavirus pandemic.

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has reiterated that the tournament will go ahead as planned despite recent speculation about it being further delayed, cancelled or moved.

Cameroon squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Simon Omossola (AS Vita Club, DR Congo), Devis Epassy (OFI Crete, Greece), Andre Onana (Ajax, Netherlands).

Defenders: Collins Fai (Standard Liege, Belgium), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union, USA), Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Gent, Belgium), JC Castelletto (Nantes, France), Harold Moukoudi (St Etienne, France), Enzo Ebosse (Angers, France), Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo (Montpellier, France), Jerome Onguene (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders, USA).

Midfielders: Jean Onana Junior (Bordeaux, France), Malong Kunde (Olympiakos, Greece), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli, Italy), Samuel Gouet Oum (Mechelen, Belgium), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona, Italy), James Lea Siliki (Middlesbrough, England), Yvan Neyou (St Etienne, France).

Forwards: Ignatius Ganago (Lens, France), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenua, China), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich, Germany), Stephane Bahoken (Angers, France), Karl Toko-Ekambi (Lyon, France), Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nasr, Saudi Arabia), Clinton Njie (Dinamo Moscow, Russia).